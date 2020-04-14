|
|
Charles H. Ward, Jr.
Seneca - Charles H. Ward, Jr., 89, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Saturday, April 11, 2020.
He was predeceased by the love of his life, Margaret Helen Mimms Ward; his parents, Charles H Ward, Sr. and Myrtle Childress Ward; and his two sisters, Frances Ward Rostron and Violet Ward McNeil.
Mr. Ward served his country in the U.S. Navy for four years. He worked for the Savannah River Plant for many years, then the Duke Power Plant until he retired. Mr. Ward worked with the Building and Grounds committee at church and helped start the Disaster Relief Program with Beaverdam Baptist Association. This was the highlight of his retirement. Beaverdam Disaster Relief Team instituted an annual award to be presented to an individual who supports South Carolina and Beaverdam Disaster Relief work; it is named the Charles H. Ward, Jr. Award and the first award was presented to Mr. Ward. He was involved in the formation of the team and went on the first response with the team to Hurricane Opal in 1995. For 13 years, he never failed to serve and never stopped until his health prevented him from going. He then became the Trailer Master, making sure the trailers and equipment were well maintained and in good working condition.
Left to cherish his memory are his children, Charles Lawrence Ward and Allene Ward Heilman (Randy); his grandsons, Jason, Jon and Cody, his granddaughters, Melody and Caryn; and several nieces and nephews.
Due to COVID-19 graveside service will be private.
Memorial donations may be made to the Beaverdam Baptist Association Disaster Relief, 215 N. Townville Street, Seneca, SC 29678-3227.
DAVENPORT FUNERAL HOME IS IN CHARGE OF THE ARRANGEMENTS - PO Box 462, Walhalla, SC 29691, Phone: 864-638-3611.
Condolences may be sent to the family
by visiting www.davenportfuneralhome.com
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Apr. 14 to Apr. 22, 2020