Charles Haines
BATESBURG - Charles Robert Haines, 87, of Batesburg, SC, died Tuesday, January 28, 2020. Born in Waterloo, NY, on January 14, 1933, he was a son of the late Leland Thomas and Pearl Hines Haines. Charles served in Korea while in the United States Marine Corps and later worked as a Maintenance Supervisor. In his free time, he loved woodworking and visits to Riverbanks Zoo and Gardens in Columbia, SC.
Survivors include his four daughters, Glenda E. Pringle (Chris), of Oxford, England, Sharon E. Halsey, of Columbia, Gloria J. Haines (Jodi Brown) of Seneca Falls, NY, and Faye Dudley (Gerald) of Bemidji, MN; a son, Leland R. Haines, of Batesburg; 3 grandchildren, Julia Garrard (Danny) and Christy Bosdet (Nick), both of England, and Christopher C. Dudley of Bemidji, MN; as well as four great-grandchildren, Dylan, Benjamin, Ellis and Miles. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Kathleen Carrick Haines; two brothers and two sisters.
The service for Mr. Haines will be held at a later date in the spring of 2020 at Maple Grove Cemetery in Waterloo, New York. Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, is assisting the family in SC. Mull's Funeral Home is assisting the family in NY.
Memorials may be made to Riverbanks Zoo and Gardens, 500 Wildlife Parkway, Columbia, SC 29210.
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Feb. 2 to Feb. 12, 2020