Home

POWERED BY

Services
Shives Funeral Home, Inc. - Trenholm Road Chapel
7600 Trenholm Road
Columbia, SC 29223
(803) 754-6290
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Haines
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles Haines


1933 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charles Haines Obituary
Charles Haines
BATESBURG - Charles Robert Haines, 87, of Batesburg, SC, died Tuesday, January 28, 2020. Born in Waterloo, NY, on January 14, 1933, he was a son of the late Leland Thomas and Pearl Hines Haines. Charles served in Korea while in the United States Marine Corps and later worked as a Maintenance Supervisor. In his free time, he loved woodworking and visits to Riverbanks Zoo and Gardens in Columbia, SC.
Survivors include his four daughters, Glenda E. Pringle (Chris), of Oxford, England, Sharon E. Halsey, of Columbia, Gloria J. Haines (Jodi Brown) of Seneca Falls, NY, and Faye Dudley (Gerald) of Bemidji, MN; a son, Leland R. Haines, of Batesburg; 3 grandchildren, Julia Garrard (Danny) and Christy Bosdet (Nick), both of England, and Christopher C. Dudley of Bemidji, MN; as well as four great-grandchildren, Dylan, Benjamin, Ellis and Miles. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Kathleen Carrick Haines; two brothers and two sisters.
The service for Mr. Haines will be held at a later date in the spring of 2020 at Maple Grove Cemetery in Waterloo, New York. Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, is assisting the family in SC. Mull's Funeral Home is assisting the family in NY.
Memorials may be made to Riverbanks Zoo and Gardens, 500 Wildlife Parkway, Columbia, SC 29210.
shivesfuneralhome.com
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Feb. 2 to Feb. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charles's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -