Charles J. "Charlie" Turner
Aiken - Charles J. "Charlie" Turner, 72, of Brentwood Place NE, Aiken, SC entered into rest on Monday, June 29, 2020 at his residence
A Private Graveside Service will be held at Sunset Gardens Memorial Cemetery.
Mr. Turner was born in Columbia, SC. and was the son of the late John Paul and Betty Hersey Turner. He was a retired Cosmetologist, a Veteran of the Vietnam War, and a member of Bel-Ridge Baptist Church.
Survivors include one sister, Pamela J. Freeman; and one nephew, Clayton Freeman. He was predeceased by his Partner, Terry Shaffer.
Memorials may be made to Epworth Children's Home, 2900 Millwood Ave., Columbia, SC 29205.
Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Please share a memory at www.edgefieldmercantilefh.com.
Published in Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Jun. 30 to Jul. 8, 2020.