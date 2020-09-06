Charles Louie BassiAIKEN - Master Chief Charles Louie Bassi, US Navy (Ret.), entered into rest Friday, September 4, 2020, at his residence.Master Chief Bassi was born October 15, 1939 in Dobbs Ferry, NY to the late Charles A. Bassi and Zyorce Louise Emanuelli. He spent his career proudly serving in the US Navy as a photojournalist retiring after twenty-six years of service. Mr. Bassi had made Aiken, SC his home for the past twenty-one years. He was a member of The First Christian Church where he served as past chairman of the board and was an Elder Emeritus. He loved photography and being outdoors. He was a really faithful Christian.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sons, David William Bassi and Michael Ashton Bassi; and a daughter, Christine June Bassi Haddock.Survivors include his beloved wife of fifty-eight years, Ida Mae Bassi a brother, Robert Bassi of Bark River, MI; and grandchildren, Jessica, Bailey, Alexander, and Jacob.The family will receive friends beginning at 10:00 a.m. Friday, September 11, 2020 at The First Christian Church, Aiken, SC, with a funeral service following at 11:00 a.m. Pastor Irene Albritton will officiate. Interment will be in Ft. Jackson National Cemetery with military honors later that afternoon.Memorial contributions may be directed to The First Christian Church, 900 Kerr Dr SW, Aiken, SC 29803 or CSRA Parkinson Support Group, 116 Lottie Ln, Grovetown, GA 30813.The Historic George Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 211 Park Ave., SW, Aiken, SC 29801 (803.649.6234), has charge of arrangements.Expressions of sympathy for the family may be left by visiting