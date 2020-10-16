1/
Charles Roland Rinn Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charles Roland Rinn, Sr
BATESBURG - Charles Roland Rinn, Sr, 48, passed away Thursday, October 15th, 2020. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 P.M. Sunday, October 18th, at Oak Grove Baptist Church Cemetery (Aiken County) with Rev. Clint Bartlet officiating.
Mr. Rinn was born in Aiken, SC, a son of Larry Rinn, Sr and Katherine Chavis Rinn.
Surviving are his wife, Lesley H. Rinn; son, Charles R. Rinn (C.J.); daughters, Samantha Williams (Kyle), Lindsay (Derrick) Mierhenry; step-children, Kelsey Fallaw, Isaac, Caleb and Conner Corley; sisters, Heather Rinn, Mandy (Jeremy) George; grandchildren, Cayden, Madilyn, Logann, Bentley, Maci, Savannah, Skylee and soon to be Gracelyn. He was preceded in death by his brother, Larry Rinn, Jr.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 - 8:00 P.M. Saturday, October 17th, at Milton Shealy Funeral Home.
Memories and condolences may be
expressed at miltonshealy.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Oct. 16 to Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Milton Shealy Funeral Home
115 N. Pine St.
Batesburg-Leesville, SC 29006
803-532-6100
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Milton Shealy Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved