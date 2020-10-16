Charles Roland Rinn, Sr
BATESBURG - Charles Roland Rinn, Sr, 48, passed away Thursday, October 15th, 2020. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 P.M. Sunday, October 18th, at Oak Grove Baptist Church Cemetery (Aiken County) with Rev. Clint Bartlet officiating.
Mr. Rinn was born in Aiken, SC, a son of Larry Rinn, Sr and Katherine Chavis Rinn.
Surviving are his wife, Lesley H. Rinn; son, Charles R. Rinn (C.J.); daughters, Samantha Williams (Kyle), Lindsay (Derrick) Mierhenry; step-children, Kelsey Fallaw, Isaac, Caleb and Conner Corley; sisters, Heather Rinn, Mandy (Jeremy) George; grandchildren, Cayden, Madilyn, Logann, Bentley, Maci, Savannah, Skylee and soon to be Gracelyn. He was preceded in death by his brother, Larry Rinn, Jr.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 - 8:00 P.M. Saturday, October 17th, at Milton Shealy Funeral Home.
