Charles Stephen King
Aiken - Charles Stephen "Steve" King, 68, beloved husband to Deborah P. King of 35 years, entered into rest on Saturday, June 20, 2020, at Aiken Regional Medical Center.
A native of Chattanooga, TN, Steve was a son of the late Charles and Joyce King. He had a distinguished 34-year career in the nuclear industry, retiring from the Savannah River Site in 2007. Steve was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. He had a love for his family, NASCAR, and Tennessee football.
Steve was a proud NRA member. He especially enjoyed his fishing trips with his brothers. He dearly loved his dachshunds, Maggie and Retta.
Survivors include his wife, Debbie P. King, his daughter, Christy Coonley (Daniel), Chattanooga, TN and his sons Chris McNeely (Christina), Aiken, SC; Chad McNeely (Terri), Martinez, GA; Adam Marion, Whitwell, TN; eight grandchildren: Steven Fitzgerald, Jessica Mileur, Lauren McNeely, Brooke McNeely, Breanna McNeely, Jennifer Carr, Madison McNeely, and Rileigh Ownby; three siblings: Michael King (Tammy), Chattanooga, TN, Doug King (Sharon), Vero Beach, FL, Debbie Wadsworth, Chattanooga, TN and many nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life will be held Friday, June 26th, 3 o'clock at Shellhouse- Rivers Funeral Home. Family and friends are welcome to share their memories of Steve.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the COPD foundation at www.copdfoundation.org or to the Aiken County Animal Shelter at www.fotasaiken.org
Published in Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Jun. 23 to Jul. 1, 2020.