Charles Terence Davis 'Terry'
MARTINEZ, Ga. - Mr. Charles Terence "Terry" Davis, 64, entered into rest on Thursday, March 7, 2019 at University Hospital.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, March 11, 2019 at 1:00 pm at Warren Baptist Church with Dr. David McKinley and Rev. Dave Dillard officiating. Interment will follow at Westover Memorial Park.
We've all had heroes in our lives, but Terry was a giant of a man who loved God, his wife, his mother, his family, his many friends and his country. He graduated from the Georgia Institute of Technology with a Civil Engineering degree in 1977. He was owner of Augusta Ready Mix and Davis Hauling Company. He was a faithful Member of Warren Baptist Church and was an active member of the Columbia County Merchants Association. He was a man of vision, who could be bound by no box. He was generous, protective, creative, loyal, fair, encouraging, patriotic and fearless. Terry was a man who actually studied his Sunday School lesson. He loved to inspire young people and was crazy about his grandchildren. He always wanted the best for all of us. There is no doubt of his salvation and no doubt he is with our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. No words can describe how he will be missed or how blessed we have been to know him.
He was preceded in death by his father, Charles Davis, Jr. and by his father in law, Alton Bell, Jr..
Survivors include his wife, of 15 years, Elaine Bell Davis of Martinez, GA, mother, Blanche Williams of Augusta, GA, sons, Kyle Davis (Sarah) of Des Moines, IA, Chad Davis of Augusta, GA and Kody Belcher of Martinez, GA, daughter, Morgann Bradshaw (Stephen) of Evans, GA, sister, Karen Hunt (Eddie) of Aiken, SC, grandchildren, Lillian Davis, Finn Bradshaw, Deacon Davis and Amelia Bradshaw, mother in law, Sharon Bell of Martinez, GA and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.
Pallbearers will be Kyle Davis, Kody Belcher, Stephen Bradshaw, T. J. Pennington, Chad Drummond, Tyler James, Matt Delk and Charles Greene, Jr.. Honorary pallbearers will be all employees of Augusta Ready Mix and Davis Hauling.
The family will receive friends on Sunday, March 10, 2019 from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Platt's Funeral Home Belair Road.
For those desiring, memorials may be made to Warren Baptist Church, Men's Ministry, 3203 Washington Road, Augusta, GA 30907 or Gideons International, Aiken North Camp, P. O. Box 723, Aiken, SC 29802.
