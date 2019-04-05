Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charlie Pope Jr.. View Sign

Charlie Pope, Jr.

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL - A celebration of life memorial for Charlie Pope, Jr., will be held at Randall Branch Baptist Church on Saturday, April 6, at 1 p.m., with Reverend Westley Guyton officiating. Mr. Pope entered eternal rest on Tuesday, April 2, at Broward County Hospital in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Mr. Pope was born and reared in Aiken, SC and graduated from Martha Schofield.

Mr. Pope is survived by his wife Catherine Wright Pope, his daughters Charonica Pope, and stepdaughter Karen Wright, two sons Charlie Franklin (Tammy) Pope and Anthony Pope, one sister Ethel Pope and one brother George (Lillian) Pope. He was preceded in death by his parents Charlie and Clonzie Bell Pope, and four sisters Josephine Pope, Minnie B. Johnson, Clonzie B. Lloyd and Gertrude Cook.

In lieu of flowers, the family has suggested memorials be made to Randall Branch Baptist Church. If need contact his sister Ethel Pope at 803-648-9917.

