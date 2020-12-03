Charlotte Dodson
Jackson - Mrs. Charlotte Goode Dodson, 67, of Jackson, SC, beloved wife of forty-two years to Donald Lee Dodson, entered into rest on Monday, November 30, 2020, in the comfort of her home.
Born in St. Albans, WV, a daughter of the late D. Hershel and Rosalie Adkins Goode, she had been a resident of Hurricane, WV, before making Aiken County, SC, her home in 1968. She was formerly a Receptionist for Dr. Taylor Garnett, later working in home health care. Charlotte enjoyed flowers and gardening.
In addition to her husband and parents, family members include a daughter, Samantha Key, Aiken, SC; grandsons who she and Don raised, Cobry and Jesse Key, Jackson, SC; siblings, Elizabeth Clark, Violet O'mara, Judy King, William Goode, Jean Dailey, Sarah Franklin, Frederick Goode and the late Vida Davis, uncles, Wayne Powell, New Ellenton, SC and Wendell Powell, Kline, SC and very special friends, Paulette Hicks, Jackson, SC and Janice Hooper, Cherry Log, GA
A graveside service will be held on Friday, December 4, 2020, at 1 o'clock in Jackson Memorial Park, Jackson, SC. Pastor John Reeder will officiate.
