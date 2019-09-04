Ms. Chelsea Padgette
Graniteville - Ms. Chelsea Christine Padgette, 22, of Graniteville, SC, daughter of Dan Padgette and the late Wanda Mock Padgette, entered into rest Friday, August 30, 2019. A lifelong resident of Aiken County, SC. Chelsea loved her two children Elijah Calhoun and Elaina McCain. She is survived by her brother, Christian Thomas Padgette. The family will greet friends Thursday, September 05, 2019 from 4:30 PM to 5:30 PM, at Hatcher Funeral Home and Cremation Service, with a Celebration of Life Service following in the Chapel. Pastor Jody Padgett will be officiating. A Go Fund Me account has been set up to assist the family during this hard time. https://www.gofundme.com/f/chelsea-memorial
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on Sept. 4, 2019