Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Christ's life story with friends and family

Share Christ's life story with friends and family

Mr. Christ Tyler

SPRINGFIELD - Mr. Christ Tyler, 82 of 8090 Piccolo Lane, Springfield, SC died Sunday, November 15.

A public viewing for Mr. Christ Tyler will be held on Thursday, November 19, 2:00 pm until 7:00 pm at Fulmer's Funeral Home, Springfield, SC. Graveside services will be 1:00 p.m., on Friday, November 20 at Samaria Baptist Church Cemetery, Springfield, SC.

Friends may call at the home and Fulmer's Funeral Home of Springfield, 3339 Surrey Race Rd, Springfield, SC, 803-258-3397.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store