Aiken - A celebration of life service for Mrs. Christa Lever Williams will be held 1:00 pm Wednesday March 11, 2020 with Pastor Buddy Brinkley officiating. Interment will follow in Aiken Memorial Gardens. Entered into rest Thursday March 5, 2020 at her residence, Mrs. Christa Lever Williams, age 72.
Mrs. Williams was a native of Augusta, GA and a life long resident of AikenCounty, SC, and a daughter of the late Mr. Bill Lever and the Mrs. Mary Jo Herron Jenkins. Mrs. Williams was a member of Pentecost United Methodist Church, Warrenville where she taught Sunday school and was a youth director. She was a loving mother and grandmother. Mrs. Williams loved watching birds and baking goodies.
Additional survivors include two sons, Daniel Craig (Sara) Williams, Aiken, Robert Scott (Betty)Williams, Aiken; one daughter, Patricia "Trish" Scarboro Patchen, Augusta, GA; three sisters, Janice (Billy)Watkins, New Ellenton, Amanda Whitecotton, Aiken, and Nancy (Austin) Rollins, Aiken; thirteen grandchildren and fourteen great-grandchildren; her two fur babies, Abigail and Sadie. A visitation with the family will take place Wednesday March 11, 2020 starting at 12:00 noon till time of service at Cole Funeral Home.
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Mar. 10 to Mar. 18, 2020