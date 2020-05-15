Christina Angela Cuteri

AIKEN - Christina Angela Cuteri, 31, of Aiken passed away on Monday, May 4, 2020. Born on August 5, 1988, in Katy, TX, she was the daughter of Rocco Cuteri, Jr. and Celeste Chieffe Cuteri. She was a loving mother, daughter, and sister. She spent most of her life in Aiken where she was a talented cosmetologist. She will be greatly missed by all of the lives she touched.

Christina is survived by her two daughters, Natalia (13) and Nikayla (8); her parents Rocco Cuteri, Jr. and Celeste Cuteri; and her sister Angelena Cuteri. She was predeceased by one brother, Rocco Cuteri III.



