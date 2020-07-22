Christina M. Crawley
Aiken - CHRISTINA MAGDALENA CRAWLEY, 60, beloved wife of Keith James Crawley, passed away Friday, July 17, 2020 at Augusta University Medical Center, Augusta, GA.
A native of South Africa, Christina was a daughter of the late Daniel Frederick De Vries and Anna Carolina Elizabeth Du Plessis De Vries. She graduated from Potchefstroom University in South Africa with a degree in pharmacy. She was recruited by Rite Aid Corporation in 2008 and immigrated to Aiken in 2009. Christina was a registered pharmacist with Rite Aid in North Augusta, pharmacy manager with Rite Aid in both Greenwood, and Williston, then finally a Pharmacist with Rite Aid / Walgreens New Ellenton until she fell ill. Christina was extremely helpful and passionate as a pharmacist and made many friends among her customers over the years.
Survivors include her husband Keith; daughter, Rolene Roux, Aiken; son, Elk Roux (Hilde), London, England; sisters, Antoinette Beukes (Josias), South Africa, Annalene Helene, Belgium; a step-daughter, Heidi Sturgis (Michael), South Africa; three grandchildren, Kaleb, Rayshelle and Annie Sturgis.
A memorial service will be held Saturday morning, July 25th at 10 o'clock in the gymnasium of Mercy Church, 2700 Whiskey Rd., Aiken, SC.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the American Cancer Society
(cancer.org
).
