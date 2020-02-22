Home

George Funeral Home & Cremation Center
211 Park Avenue, SW
Aiken, SC 29801
(803) 649-6234

Christine Holland Ouzts

Christine Holland Ouzts Obituary
Christine Ouzts
Aiken - Graveside services for Mrs. Christine Holland Ouzts will be held at 2:30 pm in Aiken Memorial Gardens on Sunday, February 23rd with The Rev. Dr. Chris Masters officiating. The family will receive friends at the Historic George Funeral Home, Park Ave, from 1:00 until 2:00 pm Sunday. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to , PO Box 5211, Aiken, SC 29804 in memory of Mrs. Ouzts.
Christine Holland Ouzts entered into rest Friday, February 21st at the Morningside of Lexington. Christine was predeceased by her first husband, Samuel Paysinger; and her second husband, Woodrow Ouzts; her sister, Ruth Paysinger and niece, Billie Ruth Harris. Mrs. Ouzts was born in Greenwood, SC, a daughter of the late John and Sarah Agner Holland. Christine graduated from Greenwood High School. She retired from Bush Field Airport after twenty years of service. She was a member of the Millbrook Baptist Church.
Christine is survived by her niece, Janice Parker of Gilbert, SC.
The Historic George Funeral Home, 211 Park Ave., SW, Aiken, SC 29801 (803.649.6234), has charge of arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy for the family may be left by visiting www.georgefuneralhomes.com
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Feb. 22 to Mar. 4, 2020
