Christine Marie TiltonAIKEN - Christine Marie Tilton, 61, loving wife of William "Lee" Tilton, died 02 December, 2020 of pancreatic cancer. She was born in Annapolis, Maryland to Theresia S. Wagner and the late Nicholas Wagner. She was also predeceased by her sister, Theresia "Terry" McGuire; her maternal grandparents, Rosa and Anton Szabo; and her mother-in-law Joy K. Tilton.In addition to her husband and mother, she is survived by her brother Nicholas "Andy" Wagner and his wife, Beth of Baltimore, MD; her sister Angela M. Mercanti and her husband Roger of Lancaster, OH; her brother-in-law Wm. Patrick McGuire of Crownsville, MD; her nephew Allen Mercanti of Smyrna, GA; her nephew Alex Mercanti of Evanston, IL; her father-in-law Robert S. Tilton and his wife Carol of Pinehurst, NC.Christine made Aiken her home for the last 30 years and was a communicant at St. Mary Help of Christians. She was a legal secretary at Dufour & Dufour for 22 years until she retired in 2013. She enjoyed being physically active, working on home projects, "playing" in her garden and just about anything outdoors and when she had some down time, reading in her hammock. Most of all she loved laughing with her family.Christine and her family would like to thank her Aiken "family of friends" who helped her through her eight year cancer journey: those who took her to her chemo and pump appointments, prayed for her and with her, took care of Sparta-Cat so she could get away and forget about cancer for a while, made delicious food, asked her to lunch, made a friendly phone call or sent an encouraging note, gave her a comforting hug or simply asked how she was doing. No act of kindness went unnoticed nor unappreciated.A Requiem Mass will be held on Saturday, 12 December at 11 AM at St. Mary Help of Christians, 138 Fairfield St SE, Aiken, SC. Interment will occur next year at Our Lady of the Field Roman Catholic Church in Millersville, Maryland. There will be no viewing due to Covid. But please visit the Shellhouse-Rivers Funeral Home website.In lieu of flowers, donations in her name may be made to Georgia Cancer Center at AU Health.SHELLHOUSE - RIVERS FUNERAL HOME, 715 EAST PINE LOG RD., AIKEN, SCVisit the online guestbook at