Christine Tyler
Aiken - Ms. Christine Randall Tyler, age 75, wife of the late Bruce A Tyler, entered into eternal rest on Monday May 11th, 2020.
She is survived by her sons, Lesley "Fatz" Mikell (Angel), Wesley "Runt" Mikell; daughters, Sherry (Gerald) Johnson, Lisa Mikell; step daughter, Tory Myers; brothers, Robert Leroy Randall, David Randall, Tete Walker, Lewis Randall; sister, Bertha Brantley, Ermagene Anderson; nineteen grandchildren; and nearly 60 great and great-great grandchildren.
In addition to her husband she is preceded in death by her parents, Collie and Annie Mae Walker Randall; and son, Robert Leroy Mikell.
Ms. Tyler was a faithful member of the Gloverville Pentecostal Holiness Church and loved the Lord with all of her heart. She is now enjoying her great reward.
A private family service will be held on Friday May 15th, 2020 at 3pm at Gloverville Pentecostal Holiness Church with Pastor Eder Herrera and Rev. Cecil Goff officiating. The interment will immediately follow at the Pine Grove Baptist Church Cemetery in Johnstown. For those who aren't able to attend the service, it will be livestreamed on the Napier Funeral Home Facebook page. Pallbearers will be Keith Fulmer, Allen Fulmer, Kohl Fulmer, Shawn Miller, Brennan Mikell and David Rhinehart.
Napier Funeral Home, Inc. 315 Main St. Graniteville, SC 29829, has been entrusted with these arrangements.
To send an expression of sympathy, you may visit the guestbook at www.napierfuneralhomeinc.com


Published in Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from May 14 to May 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
15
Service
03:00 PM
Gloverville Pentecostal Holiness Church
MAY
15
Interment
Pine Grove Baptist Church Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Napier Funeral Home - Graniteville
315 Main St.
Graniteville, SC 29829
(803) 663-3131
