Christopher Bryant Sarka
Christopher Bryant Sarka
Aiken - Mr. Christopher Bryant Sarka, age 61, entered into eternal rest on October 29, 2020. He was a life-long resident of Aiken, SC and a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church. He was preceded in death by his mother Grace Sarka, father Willis Sarka Sr., two brothers Willis Sarka, Jr. and Frank Sarka. He leaves behind 3 children, Nicole Sarka, Cheyenne Sarka Caletri (Joey), and Samuel Sarka. Five siblings, Judith Farrow (Ken), Suzie Johnson, Maureen Seigler (David), Geri Abbott (Barry), and Karl Sarka (Michelle). Four granddaughters, Analiese Parent, Vanessa Parent, Brooke Parent, and Sienna Caletri. Also numerous nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life ceremony will be held at St. Mary's Catholic Church on November 21, 2020 at 10am. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the ALS Association.

Published in Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Nov. 15 to Nov. 18, 2020.
