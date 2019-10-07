Christopher Parnell
AIKEN - Mr. Christopher Tracy Parnell, Sr., 55, passed away on Thursday, October 3, 2019 with his loving mother by his side.
Born in Sumter, SC he was a son to Emma Ray Parnell. Chris was in the first graduating class of South Aiken High School in 1982. After high school, Chris began a career as a lab technician with W. R. Grace & Company where he dedicated 24 years of his life. He was an AKC breeder of Bloodhounds and Basset hounds and was the kind of person who never met a stranger. Chris was a member of South Aiken Presbyterian Church for many years.
The funeral service will be held on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at 11:00 AM at South Aiken Presbyterian Church with Reverend Martha Ebel and Reverend Jason Hammersley officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service in the church sanctuary. Burial will take place in Southlawn Memorial Gardens following the service.
Chris greatly loved flowers and plants. In his honor, he asked to have numerous floral pieces at his funeral.
Survivors include his mother; a son, Christopher Tracey Parnell, Jr. and his mother Alice of Savannah, GA; a brother, Howard Andrew "Andy" (Lynn) Parnell of Aiken; uncles, OW Ray, Sr. of Aiken, Wilbur (Cindy) Ray of Prosperity and David (Denise) Ray of Sandersville, GA; niece, April Parnell of Charlotte, NC and numerous cousins.
He was preceded in death by a sister, Jane Parnell.
Chris's online guest book may be signed at www.shellhouseriversfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Oct. 7 to Oct. 16, 2019