Christopher Pilot
Warrenville - Mr. Christopher "Chris" Wesley Pilot, 36, of Warrenville, SC, entered into rest suddenly on Sunday, June 28, 2020.
Born in and a lifelong resident of Aiken County, SC, he was a son of Linda and Lawrence Muns. Chris had formerly worked in the retail industry. He was a talented Musician who enjoyed listening to and playing metal. More than anything however, he enjoyed being with his family.
In addition to his mother and father, family members include his loving companion and best friend, Maggie Tuten and her children, Shawn Gabrial Tuten, Chloe Abegail Feagin, Breanna Marie Shell and Bryson Lee Shell, all of whom Chris loved as if they were his own, siblings and their spouses, Ron and Jenna Pilot, Danny Pilot, Adrien and Leah Pilot and Victoria and Nick Luciano and grandparents, Frances and Jack Rowell and William Williams.
The family will greet friends on Thursday, July 2, 2020, beginning at 4 o'clock at Hatcher Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 3464 Jefferson Davis Highway, Graniteville, SC. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 6 o'clock in the chapel. Pastor Todd Wilson will officiate.
If so desired, memorial may be made to the charity of choice.
Visit www.HatcherFuneralHome.com to share memories and leave a message of condolence of the family.
Published in Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Jun. 30 to Jul. 8, 2020.