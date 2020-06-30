Christopher Pilot
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Christopher's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Christopher Pilot
Warrenville - Mr. Christopher "Chris" Wesley Pilot, 36, of Warrenville, SC, entered into rest suddenly on Sunday, June 28, 2020.
Born in and a lifelong resident of Aiken County, SC, he was a son of Linda and Lawrence Muns. Chris had formerly worked in the retail industry. He was a talented Musician who enjoyed listening to and playing metal. More than anything however, he enjoyed being with his family.
In addition to his mother and father, family members include his loving companion and best friend, Maggie Tuten and her children, Shawn Gabrial Tuten, Chloe Abegail Feagin, Breanna Marie Shell and Bryson Lee Shell, all of whom Chris loved as if they were his own, siblings and their spouses, Ron and Jenna Pilot, Danny Pilot, Adrien and Leah Pilot and Victoria and Nick Luciano and grandparents, Frances and Jack Rowell and William Williams.
The family will greet friends on Thursday, July 2, 2020, beginning at 4 o'clock at Hatcher Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 3464 Jefferson Davis Highway, Graniteville, SC. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 6 o'clock in the chapel. Pastor Todd Wilson will officiate.
If so desired, memorial may be made to the charity of choice.
Visit www.HatcherFuneralHome.com to share memories and leave a message of condolence of the family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Jun. 30 to Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hatcher Funeral Home
3464 Jefferson Davis Highway
Graniteville, SC 29829
(803) 593-8778
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved