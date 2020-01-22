Home

POWERED BY

Services
Shellhouse Funeral Home, Inc. - Aiken
924 Hayne Ave.
Aiken, SC 29801
(803) 642-3456
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
SHELLHOUSE-RIVERS FUNERAL HOME
715 EAST PINE LOG RD (NOT THE HAYNE AVE. LOCATION)
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
2:00 PM
Shellhouse Funeral Home, Inc. - Aiken
924 Hayne Ave.
Aiken, SC 29801
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Cindy Freeman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cindy Freeman

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Cindy Freeman Obituary
Cindy Freeman
AIKEN - Mrs. Cindy Martin Freeman, 56, beloved wife of Rex E. Freeman, passed away Monday, January 20, 2020.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM Friday, January 24, 2020 at the SHELLHOUSE FUNERAL HOME Chapel on HAYNE AVE. Interment will follow in Sunset Memory Gardens.
The family will receive friends Thursday evening from 6-8 PM at SHELLHOUSE-RIVERS FUNERAL HOME, 715 EAST PINE LOG RD (NOT THE HAYNE AVE. LOCATION).
Born in Aiken, Cindy was the daughter of Brenda P. Martin (Donald) Morgan and the late Roger F. Martin of Graniteville, SC. She worked in manufacturing with FMC, Kimberly-Clark and eventually the US Postal Service as a mail carrier. She and Rex had been married for 18 years. Cindy was an avid lover of animals, great and small. Her favorite past time was fishing, RVing with her husband Rex and her two dogs, Freeman and Arlene.
In addition to her husband and mother, Cindy leaves behind two stepsons, Matthew (Brittany) Freeman, Adam (Jenna) Freeman both of Aiken; two granddaughters, Sage Freeman and Madilyn Freeman; a sister, Beverly (Louis) Wilson, Suffolk, VA and a nephew, William Wilson.
Along with her father, she was preceded in death by her stepmother, Barbara Martin.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to FOTAS (Friends Of The Animal Shelter), PO Box 2207 Aiken, SC 29802.
SHELLHOUSE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 924 HAYNE AVE., AIKEN, SC 29801
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Jan. 22 to Jan. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Cindy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -