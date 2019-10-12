Clare "Sandy" Crapo
Aiken - Entered into rest Thursday September 26, 2019 at Richard M. Campbell Veterans Home, Anderson, SC, Clare Mary "Sandy" Crapo age 99, She was the companion of Rita White, Aiken, SC and a daughter of the late Mr. Harry Crapo and the late Mrs. Mary O'Conner Crapo. Sandy served in the U.S. States Army retaining the rank of Captain for 9 years. She worked in civil services in accounting at Fort Gordon, GA for 10 years. Sandy was an avid bowler and a member of the Aiken Bowlers Association, the Augusta Women's Bowling League and the Association for over 50 years. She was a supervisor of house keeping at the old and new Aiken County Hospital for 8 years and a communicant of St. Mary Help of Christians Catholic Church, Aiken, SC. No services will be held and burial will take place at a later date in Westover Memorial Park, Augusta, GA. COLE FUNERAL HOME 1544 UNIVERSITY PARKWAY (118 BY PASS) AIKEN, SC, 29801. 803-648-7175. Please sign the online registry at:
www.colefuneralhomeinc.com
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Oct. 12 to Oct. 16, 2019