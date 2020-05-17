Clarence Brown Jr.
NORRISTOWN, Pa. - Mr. Clarence Brown, Jr. a native of Williston, SC entered into eternal rest on Friday, May 15, 2020.
Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.
Family and friends may call his sisters Lavern Moody or Yolanda Faye Brown - Stone, 324 Wimpy Road, Williston SC 29853, or Simmons Funeral Home of Williston, Inc. 13188 Main Street, Williston SC 29853, 803- 266 - 7808.
www.simmonsfuneralhomeofwilliston.com

Published in Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from May 17 to May 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Simmons Funeral Home (Williston)
13188 Main St.
Williston, SC 29853
803-266-7808
