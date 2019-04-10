Clarence G. Backherms
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Clarence G. Backherms.
Langley - CLARENCE GUY BACKHERMS, 68, beloved husband of Becky Goodbread Backherms, died Sunday, April 7, 2019 at University Hospital, Augusta, GA.
A native of New Albany, IN, Clarence was a son of the late Clarence and Ruth Dodge Backherms. He was a veteran of the United States Marine Corps. Clarence had a 26 year career in law enforcement, beginning in Punta Gorda, FL. He was medically retired as a detective with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office in 1999 after 23 years of service. While with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, Clarence was shot in the line of duty. He passed away due to complications associated with this injury.
Surviving, in addition to his wife Becky, include five children, Kathy Concilio, Ashville, NC, Clarence G. Backherms, Jr., Boynton Beach, Dennis Backherms (Elizabeth), West Palm Beach, FL, Cami Backherms, Langley, SC, Keli Runyon (Jay), Augusta, GA; 13 grandchildren; 9 siblings.
A memorial service will be held Friday, April 12, 2pm at Shellhouse - Rivers Funeral Home.
SHELLHOUSE - RIVERS FUNERAL HOME, 715 EAST PINE LOG RD., AIKEN, SC
Visit the online guestbook at
www.shellhouseriversfuneralhome.com
Shellhouse-Rivers Funeral Home, Inc. - Aiken
715 East Pine Log Road
Aiken, SC 29803
803-641-4401
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on Apr. 10, 2019