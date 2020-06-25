Clarence Thomas Bush
1959 - 2020
Clarence Thomas Bush
Aiken - Mr. Clarence T. Bush was born May 4, 1959 the son of Lorine Bush and the late John Henry Bush, Jr., of 1016 Adam Ave., passed away Sunday June 21, 2020 at Aiken Regional Medical Center.
Funeral Services will be held 1 PM Saturday June 27, 2020 at Jackson Brooks Memorial Chapel. Friends may call the residence, 803-652-7735 or JACKSON BROOKS FUNERAL HOME, 126 Fairfield St SE, Aiken, SC 29801, 803-649-6123 from 3-6 PM Friday.

Published in Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Jun. 25 to Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
27
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Jackson-Brooks Funeral Home
