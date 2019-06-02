Claridge Ê»C.D.Ê» Tillison

Service Information
Blizzard Funeral Home
153 South Main St.
Wagener, SC
29164
(803)-564-5333
Service
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
1:00 PM
First Baptist Church of Wagener.
Visitation
Following Services
First Baptist Church of Wagener.
Obituary
Claridge 'C.D.' Tillison
MARTINEZ, Ga. - Mr. Claridge DeNell "C.D." Tillison, entered into rest Friday, May 31st, 2019.
Mr. C. D. is the loving husband for 67 years to Virginia Spicer Tillison. He is the father of Bennett Tillison, Sue (Christopher) Smyly, Britta (Steve) Carver, and Robert (Tammy) Tillison. He is the grandfather of 9, the great grandfather of 10, and the great great grandfather of 1. Mr. C. D. is the brother of Helen Greene and Howard (Nelda) Tillison.
A Service of Remembrance will be 1 pm on Monday, June 3rd at First Baptist Church of Wagener. The family will receive friends following the Service in the church sanctuary.
Condolences may be made online to the Tillison family at blizzardfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on June 2, 2019
