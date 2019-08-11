Guest Book View Sign Service Information Hatcher Funeral Home 3464 Jefferson Davis Highway Graniteville , SC 29829 (803)-593-8778 Visitation 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM Hatcher Funeral Home 3464 Jefferson Davis Highway Graniteville , SC 29829 View Map Graveside service 2:00 PM Sunset Memorial Gardens Graniteville , SC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Dr. Clarissa Schmidt

BEECH ISLAND - Dr. Clarissa Yvonne Chavis Schmidt, 52, of Beech Island, SC, beloved wife of thirty-two years to David, entered into rest on Thursday, August 8, 2019.

Born in Augusta, GA and a lifelong resident of Aiken County, SC, she was a daughter of Eyvonne and Ed Benson and the late Curtis and Lena Jane Chavis. A graduate of Aiken High School, she furthered her education by attending Aiken Technical College and the Medical College of Georgia. Defying all odds and proving others wrong, she graduated from the Medical University of South Carolina, second in her class, with a Doctorate in Dentistry. Dr. Schmidt had a passion for helping others and was the owner if North Augusta Smiles. She enjoyed life and lived it to the fullest. A kind and caring soul, she enjoyed going on mission trips, crafting, traveling, going to the races and was known for giving personalized gifts. More than anything however, she enjoyed being with her family and friends.

Additional family members include her siblings, Angie, the late Stella, the late Darlene and the late Curtis, Denise, Michelle and Kimberly, grandparents, the late Joe and Eula Mae, sister-in-law's, Peggy and her companion, James and Penny and her husband, Donnie, brother-in-law, Dr. Michael and his wife, Beverly and nieces and nephews, Rylee, Brandee and her husband, Sheldon, Bobby, Caleb, Laylah, Trenton, Taylor, Marshall and Haley and great-niece, Natalee and father and mother-in-law, Allan and Diane Schmidt.

The family will greet friend on Tuesday, August 13, 2019, from 10 until 12 o'clock at Hatcher Funeral Home, 3464 Jefferson Davis Hwy., Graniteville, SC. A graveside service will follow at 2 o'clock in Sunset Memorial Gardens, Graniteville, SC.

Due to Clarissa's passion for helping others, it has been suggested that memorials be made to the Village of Hope in Haiti, 300 E. Yamato Rd. Boca Raton, FL 33431. (

Visit

