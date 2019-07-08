Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Claude Bernard Goodlett. View Sign Service Information Shellhouse-Rivers Funeral Home, Inc. - Aiken 715 East Pine Log Road Aiken , SC 29803 (803)-641-4401 Funeral service 11:00 AM St. John's United Methodist Church Newberry St Aiken , SC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Claude Bernard Goodlett

AIKEN - Funeral services for Claude Bernard Goodlett, Jr., 87, will be held Tuesday morning, July 9th at 11 o'clock at St. John's United Methodist Church, Newberry St., Aiken, SC with The Rev. Dr. Tim McClendon, Senior Pastor, officiating. A reception will follow at the church. Interment will be private in Southlawn Cemetery.

Mr. Goodlett of Aiken died Saturday, July 6, 2019 after a long illness.

A native of Travlers Rest, SC, Mr. Goodlett was the son of the late Claud Bernard Goodlett and the late Mildred Wilson Goodlett.

Survivors include his loving wife of 64 years, Marie Pickens Goodlett: three children; CDR Clark B Goodlett USNR-R of Charleston, SC; Mark P. Goodlett of Aiken; Lisa M. Goodlett of Gambrills, MD: two grandsons; Dr. Casey B (Wendy) Goodlett of Shoreline, WA; Benjamin D. Goodlett of Boston, MA: two great-grandchildren, Jackson Goodlett and Mia Goodlett: a brother, Dr. V. Wilson Goodlett of Kingsport, TN and three very special people, Margaret, Colin and Camden Murphy of Gambrills, MD.

Mr. Goodlett graduated from Clemson University with a BS degree in Chemical Engineering in 1954. He was employed by DuPont at the Savannah River Site from 1954 until he retired in 1989. His areas of work were primarily in the processes and equipment for the processing of irradiated nuclear fuel and handling and storage of radioactive wastes. He worked in both research and production functions. He authored or co-authored 23 significant technical papers.

He was active in and served as Chairman of the Savannah River Section of the American Institute of Chemical Engineers as well as Chairman of the Joint Council of the Engineering and Scientific Societies of the Central Savannah River Area. He served on an advisory board for the Chemical Engineering Department at Clemson University.

After retiring from DuPont, Mr. Goodlett worked as a consultant for the Los Alamos National Laboratory, Brookhaven National Laboratory, Battelle Pacific Northwest Laboratory, Ebasco Constructors, Stone and Webster Engineering Company and Westinghouse Hanford Company.

Mr. Goodlett was active in St. John's United Methodist Church in Aiken where he held positions including Chairman of the Board of Trustees and Church School Superintendent. He served as Cubmaster of Pack 46. He enjoyed the outdoors including hunting and fishing as well as using his technical skills to accomplish hands-on projects.

If desired, memorial may be directed to Epworth Children's Home, P.O. Box 50466, Columbia, SC 29250 (

SHELLHOUSE - RIVERS FUNERAL HOME, 715 EAST PINE LOG RD., AIKEN, SC

