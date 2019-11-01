Service Information Shellhouse Funeral Home, Inc. - Aiken 924 Hayne Ave. Aiken , SC 29801 (803)-642-3456 Send Flowers Obituary

AIKEN - Ms. Claudia Ann Jenkins, 75 passed away Tuesday, October 1, 2019.

A memorial service will be held at 3:00 PM Friday, October 4, 2019 at the Shellhouse Funeral Home Chapel with The Rev. Cathy Cole officiating. The family will receive friends following the service.

Born in Baltimore, MD Claudia was the oldest daughter of the late John and Margaret Stanislow. A skilled artist, Claudia taught art, worked with photography, stained glass, quilted, created greeting cards, and decorated cakes for a living.

She is survived by her daughter, Caryn (Mike) Golden, Greenville, SC; two sons, Charlie Jenkins, Aiken, SC, Craig (Susan) Jenkins, Lugoff SC; two grandchildren, Cameron and Lauren Jenkins and a sister Delayne McCoy, Baltimore, MD.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to SPCA Albright Center for Animal Welfare, 199 Willow Run Rd, Aiken, SC 29801.

SHELLHOUSE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 924 HAYNE AVE., AIKEN, SC 29801



Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Nov. 1 to Nov. 6, 2019

