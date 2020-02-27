|
Claudine W. Graham
AIKEN - Mrs. Claudine W. Graham entered into eternal rest on Friday, February 22, 2020 at Carlyle Senior Care of Aiken, Aiken, SC 29801. Home Going Celebration will be conducted on Friday, February 28, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Frost Branch Baptist Church, with Reverend Joseph Williams Sr and Reverend Beverly Ashley officiating. Burial will be in Sandhill Cemetery. Visitation will be on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at 12:30 PM - 8:00 PM at Simmons Funeral Home of Williston, Inc. & Cremation Service.
Family and friends may call the residence of her daughter Mrs. Mammie G. Brown, 14 Folly Circle, Williston, SC 29853 or Simmons Funeral Home of Williston, Inc. & Cremation Service, 13188 Main Street, Williston, SC 29853, (803) 266-7808.
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Feb. 27 to Mar. 4, 2020