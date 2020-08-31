Or Copy this URL to Share

Clemon "Clint" Jordan

AIKEN - Dea. Clemon "Clint" Jordan, age 78, passed away Wednesday August 26, 2020 at Select Specialty Hospital in Augusta. Graveside services will be held 11 AM Tuesday September 1, 2020 at Randall Branch Baptist Church, 157 Palmetto Farms Rd., Aiken with Rev. Westley Guyton, Pastor. Friends may call the residence or JACKSON-BROOKS FUNERAL HOME, 126 Fairfield St. SE, Aiken, SC 29801, 803-649-6123 Today from 2-8 PM.



