Clemon Clint Jordan
1942 - 2020
Clemon "Clint" Jordan
AIKEN - Dea. Clemon "Clint" Jordan, age 78, passed away Wednesday August 26, 2020 at Select Specialty Hospital in Augusta. Graveside services will be held 11 AM Tuesday September 1, 2020 at Randall Branch Baptist Church, 157 Palmetto Farms Rd., Aiken with Rev. Westley Guyton, Pastor. Friends may call the residence or JACKSON-BROOKS FUNERAL HOME, 126 Fairfield St. SE, Aiken, SC 29801, 803-649-6123 Today from 2-8 PM.

Published in Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on Aug. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
31
Calling hours
02:00 - 08:00 PM
Jackson-Brooks Funeral Home
SEP
1
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Randall Branch Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Jackson-Brooks Funeral Home
126 Fairfield Street SE
Aiken, SC 29801
(803) 649-6123
Memories & Condolences
