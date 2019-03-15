Cleveland Stringfield "Cleve"
Aiken - Mr. Cleveland Harvey "Cleve" Stringfield, 88, of Aiken, SC, beloved husband of thirty-one years to Mrs. Patsy Williamson Stringfield, entered into rest in the comfort of his home, on Wednesday, March 13, 2019.
Born in Barnwell, SC and a resident of Aiken County, SC, most of his life, he was as son of the late Charles C. Stringfield and Gladys Mitchell Stringfield. He was a dedicated, longtime member of Memorial Baptist Church, Aiken, SC and was known for always being sharply dressed for church. A Salesman all of his life, he had formerly been with Belk's, Heilig Meyers and retired from Moore's Furniture. Cleve enjoyed fishing and talking with people.
In addition he was preceded in death by his first wife Gladys Stein Stringfield and parents and 4 brothers (Carol E. Stringfield, Lewis C. Stringfield, Charlie C. Stringfield, John C. Stringfield) and his daughter Lynn Stringfield Martin. Survivors include his daughter Cindy Stringfield Ingram her husband Joey of Aiken and step-children Cynthia Outler, Vidalia, GA, Michael Howard and his wife, Kim, Vidalia, GA and Michelle Young and her husband, Tony, Charleston, SC; brother, Ted Stringfield of Aiken, SC ( preceded Margaret) 12 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.
The family will greet friends on (this evening) March15, 2019 Friday from 6-8 at Hatcher Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 3464 Jefferson Davis Hwy., Graniteville, SC. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on March 16, 2019 Saturday at 3:00 pm at Memorial Baptist Church, Aiken, SC. Pastor Charles Jenkins will officiate. Pallbearers will be Wallace Fortson, Ralph Mosely, O.W. Ray, Lewis Hudson, Shep Kota, David Willing. Interment will follow in Warrenville Cemetery, Warrenville, SC.
It has been requested that memorials be made to the . ()
