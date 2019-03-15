Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Cleveland "Cleve" Stringfield. View Sign

Cleveland Stringfield "Cleve"

Aiken - Mr. Cleveland Harvey "Cleve" Stringfield, 88, of Aiken, SC, beloved husband of thirty-one years to Mrs. Patsy Williamson Stringfield, entered into rest in the comfort of his home, on Wednesday, March 13, 2019.

Born in Barnwell, SC and a resident of Aiken County, SC, most of his life, he was as son of the late Charles C. Stringfield and Gladys Mitchell Stringfield. He was a dedicated, longtime member of Memorial Baptist Church, Aiken, SC and was known for always being sharply dressed for church. A Salesman all of his life, he had formerly been with Belk's, Heilig Meyers and retired from Moore's Furniture. Cleve enjoyed fishing and talking with people.

In addition he was preceded in death by his first wife Gladys Stein Stringfield and parents and 4 brothers (Carol E. Stringfield, Lewis C. Stringfield, Charlie C. Stringfield, John C. Stringfield) and his daughter Lynn Stringfield Martin. Survivors include his daughter Cindy Stringfield Ingram her husband Joey of Aiken and step-children Cynthia Outler, Vidalia, GA, Michael Howard and his wife, Kim, Vidalia, GA and Michelle Young and her husband, Tony, Charleston, SC; brother, Ted Stringfield of Aiken, SC ( preceded Margaret) 12 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.

The family will greet friends on (this evening) March15, 2019 Friday from 6-8 at Hatcher Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 3464 Jefferson Davis Hwy., Graniteville, SC. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on March 16, 2019 Saturday at 3:00 pm at Memorial Baptist Church, Aiken, SC. Pastor Charles Jenkins will officiate. Pallbearers will be Wallace Fortson, Ralph Mosely, O.W. Ray, Lewis Hudson, Shep Kota, David Willing. Interment will follow in Warrenville Cemetery, Warrenville, SC.

It has been requested that memorials be made to the . ( )

Visit

Cleveland Stringfield "Cleve"Aiken - Mr. Cleveland Harvey "Cleve" Stringfield, 88, of Aiken, SC, beloved husband of thirty-one years to Mrs. Patsy Williamson Stringfield, entered into rest in the comfort of his home, on Wednesday, March 13, 2019.Born in Barnwell, SC and a resident of Aiken County, SC, most of his life, he was as son of the late Charles C. Stringfield and Gladys Mitchell Stringfield. He was a dedicated, longtime member of Memorial Baptist Church, Aiken, SC and was known for always being sharply dressed for church. A Salesman all of his life, he had formerly been with Belk's, Heilig Meyers and retired from Moore's Furniture. Cleve enjoyed fishing and talking with people.In addition he was preceded in death by his first wife Gladys Stein Stringfield and parents and 4 brothers (Carol E. Stringfield, Lewis C. Stringfield, Charlie C. Stringfield, John C. Stringfield) and his daughter Lynn Stringfield Martin. Survivors include his daughter Cindy Stringfield Ingram her husband Joey of Aiken and step-children Cynthia Outler, Vidalia, GA, Michael Howard and his wife, Kim, Vidalia, GA and Michelle Young and her husband, Tony, Charleston, SC; brother, Ted Stringfield of Aiken, SC ( preceded Margaret) 12 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.The family will greet friends on (this evening) March15, 2019 Friday from 6-8 at Hatcher Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 3464 Jefferson Davis Hwy., Graniteville, SC. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on March 16, 2019 Saturday at 3:00 pm at Memorial Baptist Church, Aiken, SC. Pastor Charles Jenkins will officiate. Pallbearers will be Wallace Fortson, Ralph Mosely, O.W. Ray, Lewis Hudson, Shep Kota, David Willing. Interment will follow in Warrenville Cemetery, Warrenville, SC.It has been requested that memorials be made to the . ( )Visit www.HatcherFuneralHome.com to share memories and leave a message of condolence for the family. Funeral Home Hatcher Funeral Home

3464 Jefferson Davis Highway

Graniteville , SC 29829

(803) 593-8778 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on Mar. 15, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Aiken Standard Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.