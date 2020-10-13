1/1
Clifford J. Herrick Jr.
Clifford J. Herrick Jr.
NEW HAVEN, NY - Clifford J. Herrick Jr. 84, of New Haven, NY; died Friday, October 9, 2020 at his home. He was born in Exeter, NH; son of the late Clifford J. and Mary R. Lynch Herrick Sr.
Clifford was a graduate of Aiken High School in Aiken, SC. He served in the Marine Corps. Reserves for 6 years. He was a Welder and a Pipefitter with United Associated Local #367, Anchorage, AK for 60 years. He was a 62-year member of the International Brotherhood of Boiler Makers, Local #5. He was a member of the Mexico Lodge #136 F&AM and Mexico Chapter #135, Royal Arch Masons. He was a past patron and member of the Victoria Chapter #205 OES. He was a founding member of the Moose Ponds Hunting and Fishing Club in Long Lake, NY. He was an avid outdoorsman and was a licensed Pilot in Alaska.
He was pre-deceased by his parents, Clifford and Mary; a grandson, Matthew Clifford Herrick and his sister, Veronica Eldredge.
Clifford is survived by, his wife, Margo Leishman Herrick; two daughters, Rita Herrick and Shannon Mayes (Danny); two step-children, Robert Plumley and Yvonne Connolly; four grandchildren; a great-grandchild; two sisters, Rosemary Chabot and Gail Sullivan; along with several nieces and nephews.
Funeral Services will be held at 12 p.m. Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at the New Haven United Methodist Church. Friends and family will be received from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the church prior to the service. Arrangements are in care of Harter Funeral Home, Inc. 9 Washington Avenue, Mexico, NY.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution in Clifford's memory to the Parkinson's Foundation.
www.harterfuneralhome.com

Published in Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Oct. 13 to Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
14
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
New Haven Methodist Church
OCT
14
Funeral service
12:00 PM
New Haven Methodist Church
Funeral services provided by
Harter Funeral Home Inc
9 Washington Ave
Mexico, NY 13114
(315) 963-7511
