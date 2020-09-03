1/1
Clinton Blackwood
Clinton Blackwood
AIKEN - CLINTON DOUGLAS BLACKWOOD, 32, passed away suddenly, Monday, August 31, 2020 at his residence due to health complications from a car accident in 2011.
A lifelong resident of Aiken, Clint was a son of Sandra Grice Blackwood and Victor Lee Blackwood. He graduated from South Aiken High School and was a member of Sheet Metal Local 399 in New Ellenton. He was a former member of Plumbers & Steamfitters Local 150 in Augusta.
Survivors include his mother Sandra; father, Victor; two sons, Kaleb Woodward, Colton Blackwood; his son's mother, Kristi Woodward O'Neal; sisters, Breanna Blackwood Barton (Eddie), Meredith Blackwood Smith (Chad); aunt, Elaine Grice; uncle, Ray Grice; several nephews, all of Aiken. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Betty Ruth and James Raymond Grice; paternal grandmother, Betty Gray.
The family will receive friends Friday evening, September 4th from 6 until 8 o'clock at Shellhouse - Rivers Funeral Home.
The funeral service will be Saturday morning, September 5th at 10 o'clock at Shellhouse - Rivers Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Southlawn Cemetery.
SHELLHOUSE - RIVERS FUNERAL HOME, 715 EAST PINE LOG RD., AIKEN, SC
Published in Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Sep. 3 to Sep. 9, 2020.
Shellhouse-Rivers Funeral Home, Inc. - Aiken
Shellhouse-Rivers Funeral Home, Inc. - Aiken
Shellhouse-Rivers Funeral Home, Inc. - Aiken
