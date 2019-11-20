Coke Candler Thacker III

Guest Book
  • "Very sorry to learn of Coke's passing. Knew him since..."
    - Sammy McIntosh
  • "Your family is in our thoughts and prayers"
    - Kenny and Wende Rhinehart
  • "So sorry to hear of Cokes passing. We were friends from..."
    - Herb Sizemore
  • "So sorry for your loss. We all grew up in Bonnieview and..."
    - Betsi Ballard Elliiott
  • "Lynda and Family, I am sorry for your loss. I think of you..."
    - Irene Pat Chianese
Service Information
Shellhouse-Rivers Funeral Home, Inc. - Aiken
715 East Pine Log Road
Aiken, SC
29803
(803)-641-4401
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Shellhouse-Rivers Funeral Home, Inc. - Aiken
715 East Pine Log Road
Aiken, SC 29803
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
12:00 PM
Shellhouse-Rivers Funeral Home, Inc. - Aiken
715 East Pine Log Road
Aiken, SC 29803
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Coke Candler Thacker III
RIDGE SPRING - COKE CANDLER THACKER III, 63, beloved husband of Lynda Williams Thacker, died suddenly, Monday, November 18, 2019 at his residence.
A native of Aiken County, Coke was a son of Patricia Sanders Shumpert and the late Coke C. Thacker, Jr. He was a veteran of the U. S. Army and lived most his life in Aiken County. He worked for Precision Total Home Builders and was a former member of the Aiken Jaycees.
Surviving, in addition to his wife Lynda, are his mother, Patricia, Aiken;three sons, Coke C. Thacker IV (Crystal), Charlie Thacker (Erin), Josh Thacker, all of Aiken; six grandchildren, Sandra Ann, Landon Guess, Grace Candler, Chloe Belle, Lily Faye, Logan Emmett, Ivy Rain; sister, Laurie Thacker, Aiken; brothers, David Thacker (Julie), Modoc, Jimmy Thacker, Aiken.
The family will receive friends Friday evening, November 22nd from 6 until 8 o'clock at Shellhouse - Rivers Funeral Home. The funeral service will be Saturday at Noon at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Aiken Memorial Gardens. Those who know him, come as you are.
Memorial contributions may be directed to ().
SHELLHOUSE - RIVERS FUNERAL HOME,
715 EAST PINE LOG RD., AIKEN, SC
Visit the online guestbook at
www.shellhouseriversfuneralhome.com
logo
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Nov. 20 to Nov. 27, 2019
bullet U.S. Army
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.