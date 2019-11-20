Coke Candler Thacker III
RIDGE SPRING - COKE CANDLER THACKER III, 63, beloved husband of Lynda Williams Thacker, died suddenly, Monday, November 18, 2019 at his residence.
A native of Aiken County, Coke was a son of Patricia Sanders Shumpert and the late Coke C. Thacker, Jr. He was a veteran of the U. S. Army and lived most his life in Aiken County. He worked for Precision Total Home Builders and was a former member of the Aiken Jaycees.
Surviving, in addition to his wife Lynda, are his mother, Patricia, Aiken;three sons, Coke C. Thacker IV (Crystal), Charlie Thacker (Erin), Josh Thacker, all of Aiken; six grandchildren, Sandra Ann, Landon Guess, Grace Candler, Chloe Belle, Lily Faye, Logan Emmett, Ivy Rain; sister, Laurie Thacker, Aiken; brothers, David Thacker (Julie), Modoc, Jimmy Thacker, Aiken.
The family will receive friends Friday evening, November 22nd from 6 until 8 o'clock at Shellhouse - Rivers Funeral Home. The funeral service will be Saturday at Noon at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Aiken Memorial Gardens. Those who know him, come as you are.
