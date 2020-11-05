1/
Coley Yonce
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Coley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Coley Yonce
New Ellenton - A private family graveside service will be held for Coley Lavone Yonce, Jr., 82, and Julia Lee Yonce, 76, of New Ellenton SC. Memorial contributions may be given in memory to Hillcrest Baptist Church, 4384 Williston Rd., Windsor, SC 29856.
Coley was born in Aiken County, SC, he was a son of the late Coley Lavone Yonce, Sr. and Edith Marie Owens Yonce. Julia was born in Spartanburg, SC, she was a daughter of the late William Robert Lee and Sarah Morgan Lee. Coley was a tire and battery salesman for K & C Auto and was a member of Hillcrest Baptist Church. Julia previously worked as an inspector in the manufacturing industry, provided in-home child care and was a member of Corinth Baptist Church.
Survivors include children Joseph Lindell (Linda Winn) Parrott of New Ellenton; Lisa Ann Parrott Corbett of Simpsonville; 7 grandchildren; 5 great grandchildren; Coley's sister Violet (Jehu) Birt of Williston; his brother Ken (Gloria) Yonce; niece and nephew Debbie (Bo) Snead, Dean (Sharon) Birt.
They were preceded in death by a son Calvin Robert Parrott and a nephew Don Yonce.
Folk Funeral Home Inc. and Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements.
Visit our on-line registry at
www.folkfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Nov. 5 to Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Folk Funeral Home
170 Elko St
Williston, SC 29853
(803) 266-3434
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Folk Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved