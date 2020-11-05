Coley YonceNew Ellenton - A private family graveside service will be held for Coley Lavone Yonce, Jr., 82, and Julia Lee Yonce, 76, of New Ellenton SC. Memorial contributions may be given in memory to Hillcrest Baptist Church, 4384 Williston Rd., Windsor, SC 29856.Coley was born in Aiken County, SC, he was a son of the late Coley Lavone Yonce, Sr. and Edith Marie Owens Yonce. Julia was born in Spartanburg, SC, she was a daughter of the late William Robert Lee and Sarah Morgan Lee. Coley was a tire and battery salesman for K & C Auto and was a member of Hillcrest Baptist Church. Julia previously worked as an inspector in the manufacturing industry, provided in-home child care and was a member of Corinth Baptist Church.Survivors include children Joseph Lindell (Linda Winn) Parrott of New Ellenton; Lisa Ann Parrott Corbett of Simpsonville; 7 grandchildren; 5 great grandchildren; Coley's sister Violet (Jehu) Birt of Williston; his brother Ken (Gloria) Yonce; niece and nephew Debbie (Bo) Snead, Dean (Sharon) Birt.They were preceded in death by a son Calvin Robert Parrott and a nephew Don Yonce.Folk Funeral Home Inc. and Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements.Visit our on-line registry at