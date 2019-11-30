Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Colton Williams. View Sign Service Information Folk Funeral Home 70 N Elko St Williston , SC 29853 (803)-266-3434 Send Flowers Obituary

Colton WilliamsWILLISTON - Funeral services for Colton Buck Williams, 9, of Williston, SC will be held three o'clock p.m., Sunday, December 1, 2019 at the First Baptist Church of Springfield with the Reverends Jeffrey Ray, John Yorio and Jared Pemper officiating; burial will be in the Springfield Cemetery. The family will receive friends from five o'clock to eight o'clock p.m., Saturday, November 30th at Folk Funeral Home, Williston, SC.Honored to serve as pallbearers will be Brady Baughman, Roger Bates, Cory Dukes, Josh Henderson, Rodney Zorn, and Russell Zorn. Honorary Pallbearers will be coaches and fellow teammates of the Williston Recreational Football Team.Born in Aiken, SC, Colton was the son of Brian Franklin Williams and Caitlin Hannah Furtick. Colton attended the First Baptist Church of Springfield and was recently baptized in the South Edisto River by Reverend John O'Cain, pastor of Rocky Grove Baptist Church. He previously attended Jefferson Davis Academy and was currently a fourth grade Honor Roll student at Kelly-Edwards Elementary. Colton loved playing all sports; he was recently chosen to play on the All-Star Football Team for the Williston Recreational League. He also enjoyed hunting, fishing and camping and loved playing the piano. He loved the Clemson Tigers, his family and had lots of friends who will miss him deeply.In addition to his parents, survivors include his paternal grandparents Morris and Debbie Williams; maternal grandparents Vince and Beverly Furtick; paternal great-grandmother Inez Williams and the late Buck Williams; maternal great-grandparents Wayne and Julia Furtick, Jim and Loretta Gwinn; his aunts and uncles Robbie (Deborah) Williams, Jennifer (Jack) Littlejohn, Katherine (Dustin) Williamson, Elizabeth Furtick, Sarah Furtick and Christian Furtick, numerous great aunts, uncles and cousins.Folk Funeral Home, Inc. and Crematory, Williston, SC is assisting the family with arrangements. Visit www.folkfuneralhome.com Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Nov. 30 to Dec. 11, 2019

