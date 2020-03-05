|
|
Connie Bradberry
AIKEN - CONNIE BRADBERRY, 69, beloved wife of Porky Bradberry, went to Heaven, Tuesday evening, March 3, 2020.
A native of Tellico Plains, TN, Connie was a daughter of the late Clyde and Louise Hunt Wilson. She lived in Aiken most of her life and was a member of Mercy Church. Connie owned and operated Connie's Cleaning Solution, a cleaning service for new construction homes for many years in the Aiken area.
Survivors include her husband, Porky; a son, Zachary Davis (Michele), Warrenville, SC; sister, Hazel Baker (Donnie), Modoc, SC; brothers, Marion Wilson (Betty), Beech Island, SC and Gerald Wilson (Mary)Amarillo, TX.
The family will receive friends Sunday afternoon, March 8th beginning at 2 o'clock at Mercy Church. The funeral service will follow at 3 o'clock with The Rev. Kenny Murphy officiating. Interment will be in Aiken Memorial Gardens.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Mercy Church, 2700 Whiskey Rd., Aiken, SC 29803 (mercyforaiken.com).
SHELLHOUSE - RIVERS FUNERAL HOME, 715 EAST PINE LOG RD., AIKEN, SC
Visit the online guestbook at
www.shellhouseriversfuneralhome.com
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Mar. 5 to Mar. 11, 2020