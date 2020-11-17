1/1
AIKEN - Funeral services for Connie Faye Smith Kinard, 61, of Aiken, SC will be held at three o'clock p.m., Wednesday, November 18, 2020 in the Folk Funeral Home Chapel, Williston, SC; burial will be in the Spring Branch Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home on Wednesday. Memorial contributions may be given in Connie's memory to a charity of one's choice. Connie passed away on Sunday, November 15, 2020.
Born in Aiken County, SC, Connie was a daughter of Alice Faye "Punkie" Bonnett Smith and the late Milton "Pete" Smith. She was a Machine Technician at Bridgestone. Connie loved to shop at thrift stores and search for the perfect pieces to display in her home; she was a great interior decorator. She enjoyed baking during the holidays and hosting parties for her friends and family. Edisto Beach was one of her favorite vacation spots; she loved walking on the beach and relaxing in the sun. She was of the Baptist faith and during her growing up years enjoyed going to Spring Branch Baptist Church with her parents, brothers and sister.
In addition to her mother Punkie Smith; survivors include her children Jason (Tara) Kinard and their children Kinley and Kaylin Kinard all of North Augusta; Kayla Kinard of Aiken, Jenny (Sam) Black and children Olivia and Van Kanzleiter all of Connelly Springs, NC and Casey (Nicole) Kinard of Morganton, NC; her sister Cynthia Widener of Windsor; her brothers Steven (Diane) Smith, Jackie (Judy) Smith and Bobby Smith all of Windsor; her best friend Jeff "Bulldog" Ledford; her special friend Dale Fulmer and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Folk Funeral Home Inc. and Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements. Visit our on-line registry at www.folkfuneralhome.com.

Published in Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Nov. 17 to Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Folk Funeral Home
170 Elko St
Williston, SC 29853
(803) 266-3434
