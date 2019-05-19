Constance Terfloth
HUDSON, Quebec - Constance Terfloth (nee; von Roth), April 30, 1929 - May 9, 2019.
With great sadness we announce the passing of Constance Terfloth in Hudson, Quebec, at the age of 90. Constance is survived by her husband of 66 years, Boerries Terfloth, her three sisters and their families in Germany (Lilo Wiezoreck, Christa von Mirbach, Dorothea von Engelhardt), her children, Corry Terfloth Walker (David Shapiro) and Marc
Terfloth (Bettina Bretz), and her beloved grandchildren, Brian, Stephanie, Celine and Alexa. Lovingly remembered by David H. Walker of Aiken, SC.
Connie will be missed for her devotion to her family, her kindness to all, her impeccable taste, her soothing voice, her radiant smile and that twinkle in her eyes.
A private family celebration of life took place on Mother's Day in Hudson, Quebec. In lieu of flowers, the family would welcome donations in Connie's memory to be made to NOVA Hudson or to the .
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on May 19, 2019