Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Constance Terfloth. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Constance Terfloth

HUDSON, Quebec - Constance Terfloth (nee; von Roth), April 30, 1929 - May 9, 2019.

With great sadness we announce the passing of Constance Terfloth in Hudson, Quebec, at the age of 90. Constance is survived by her husband of 66 years, Boerries Terfloth, her three sisters and their families in Germany (Lilo Wiezoreck, Christa von Mirbach, Dorothea von Engelhardt), her children, Corry Terfloth Walker (David Shapiro) and Marc

Terfloth (Bettina Bretz), and her beloved grandchildren, Brian, Stephanie, Celine and Alexa. Lovingly remembered by David H. Walker of Aiken, SC.

Connie will be missed for her devotion to her family, her kindness to all, her impeccable taste, her soothing voice, her radiant smile and that twinkle in her eyes.

A private family celebration of life took place on Mother's Day in Hudson, Quebec. In lieu of flowers, the family would welcome donations in Connie's memory to be made to NOVA Hudson or to the .

Constance TerflothHUDSON, Quebec - Constance Terfloth (nee; von Roth), April 30, 1929 - May 9, 2019.With great sadness we announce the passing of Constance Terfloth in Hudson, Quebec, at the age of 90. Constance is survived by her husband of 66 years, Boerries Terfloth, her three sisters and their families in Germany (Lilo Wiezoreck, Christa von Mirbach, Dorothea von Engelhardt), her children, Corry Terfloth Walker (David Shapiro) and MarcTerfloth (Bettina Bretz), and her beloved grandchildren, Brian, Stephanie, Celine and Alexa. Lovingly remembered by David H. Walker of Aiken, SC.Connie will be missed for her devotion to her family, her kindness to all, her impeccable taste, her soothing voice, her radiant smile and that twinkle in her eyes.A private family celebration of life took place on Mother's Day in Hudson, Quebec. In lieu of flowers, the family would welcome donations in Connie's memory to be made to NOVA Hudson or to the . Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on May 19, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Aiken Standard Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations