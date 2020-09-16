Council "Julian" Dunbar Jr.

AIKEN - Council "Julian" Dunbar Jr., 98, of Aiken, SC, died Monday, September 14, 2020. He was born on August 4, 1922, in Allendale County, SC to the late Council Julian Dunbar Sr. and Ethel Johns Dunbar.

Mr. Dunbar graduated from Allendale High School in 1941. He was then signed to a Professional Baseball contract as a pitcher with the Miami Seminoles in the Florida East Coast League. The league later shut down in 1942 due to the escalation of World War II. He then enlisted into the United States Navy where he served from 1942 -1945. He married the late Betty Sue Brown Dunbar in 1944, while stationed at US Naval Air Station Banana River, Florida. At the conclusion of World War II, he tried his hand once again as a Professional Baseball Player with the Augusta Tigers in the South Atlantic League, which were a New York Yankees affiliate at that time in 1946. But, with a wife and a newborn daughter, Suzanna at home, Mr. Dunbar had to get a "real job" as he put it. He once again put down one uniform for another and went to work for the South Carolina Highway Patrol, where he was assigned to multiple locations across the state before retiring at the rank of Lieutenant in 1969.

Mr. Dunbar went on to serve in the South Carolina State House of Representatives for Aiken County from 1971 - 1974. He also started the Julian Dunbar Insurance Agency as the fifth agent signed to represent Blue Cross and Blue Shield of South Carolina, where he finally retired in 2012 after nearly forty years. He served in a variety of positions with the American Legion Post 26 in Aiken, but none more rewarding than as the Athletic Director for Post 26 Baseball. He was instrumental on raising money for the team and providing valuable mentoring to those young men.

Mr. Dunbar was the definition of a "Straight Shooter" not that you always liked what you heard, but was a wonderful example of our "Greatest Generation." Two children survive him, Perry Frank Dunbar, of Homestead, FL, and Malinda Dunbar Sasser, of Conway, SC. Nine grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild also survive him. His Wife, Betty Sue Brown Dunbar, sister Lois Dunbar Hallowell, of Newark, NJ and one daughter, Suzanna Dunbar Maroney, of Montmorenci, SC, preceded him in death.

In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made in Mr. Dunbar's honor to the American Legion Post 26 Baseball Fund at PO Box 977 Aiken, SC 29802, and/or to the South Carolina Trooper's Association at 4961 Broad River Rd., Columbia, SC.

A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, September 18, at Gillette United Methodist Church located at 4825 Revolutionary Trail, Martin, SC. (GPS Address: 5575 Revolutionary Trail).



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store