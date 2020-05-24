Courtney Corley
Courtney Corley
AIKEN - Mr. Courtney DeShawn Corley, age 50, of 722 Washington Circle, son of Ms. Sadie Corley Oakman entered into eternal rest Friday, May 22, 2020 at University Hospital, Augusta, GA. Funeral arrangements to be announced at a later date. Friends may call the residence or Jackson-Brooks Funeral Home, 126 Fairfield St., SE, Aiken, SC 29801 @803-649-6123.

Published in Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Jackson-Brooks Funeral Home
126 Fairfield Street SE
Aiken, SC 29801
(803) 649-6123
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

