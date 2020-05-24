Or Copy this URL to Share

Courtney Corley

AIKEN - Mr. Courtney DeShawn Corley, age 50, of 722 Washington Circle, son of Ms. Sadie Corley Oakman entered into eternal rest Friday, May 22, 2020 at University Hospital, Augusta, GA. Funeral arrangements to be announced at a later date. Friends may call the residence or Jackson-Brooks Funeral Home, 126 Fairfield St., SE, Aiken, SC 29801 @803-649-6123.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store