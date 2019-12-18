Home

Cole Funeral Home
1544 University Pkwy
Aiken, SC 29801
803-648-7175
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
1:00 PM
Cole Funeral Home
1544 University Pkwy
Aiken, SC 29801
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
2:00 PM
St. James Lutheran Church
Graniteville, SC
Interment
Following Services
Southlawn Cemetery
Craig Mitchell Losier Obituary
Craig Mitchell Losier
Warrenville - A celebration of life service for Mr. Craig Mitchell Losier, age 50, will be held at 2:00 pm on Thursday December 19, 2019 at St. James Lutheran Church in Graniteville with Rev. Barry Antley officiating. Interment will follow at Southlawn Cemetery. He was a native of Washington D.C. and had made the Aiken area his home since 1976. Mr. Losier enjoyed watching football and was an avid Steelers fan. He also followed Clemson during the college football seasons. Mr. Losier also enjoyed motorcycles, especially Harley Davidsons. He also enjoyed shooting pool and had won team championships. Mr. Losier enjoyed watching the game of golf and closely followed Kevin Kisner and his tournaments. Survivors include: his mother Ruth Vance, Aiken; two daughters Emilee (Andrew) Meek, Aiken, and Colie (Bill) Gerstenslager, Aiken; one brother Kirk Losier, Aiken; one step-brother Todd (Lisa) Vance; one step-sister Julie (Evan) Vance Groner; three grandchildren Quinn Meek, Kaiden Palmer, and Baby Girl Gerstenslager. He was preceded in death by his father Mr. Dale Losier and his step-father Gilbert Vance. A visitation with the family will take place one hour prior to the service.
COLE FUNERAL HOME 1544 UNIVERSITY PKWY (118 BYPASS) AIKEN, SC 29801
803-648-7175.
Please sign the online registry at:
www.colefuneralhomeinc.com
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Dec. 18 to Dec. 25, 2019
