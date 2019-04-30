Cuba Kersey Rowland
New Ellenton - CUBA KERSEY ROWLAND, 86, beloved wife of Henry H. Rowland, died Sunday, April 28, 2019 at her residence.
A native of Swainsboro, GA, Cuba was a daughter of the late Minzie and Minnie Tapley Kersey. She lived in New Ellenton since 1955 and was a homemaker. She was a member of Foreman Memorial Baptist Church.
Survivors, in addition to her husband, Henry, include her daughter, Alacia Miller (Douglas), Aiken; two grandchildren, Colin Ashe (Megan), Mallory Nichols (Grey); two great-grandchildren, Jenah and Weston Ashe.
The family will receive friends Wednesday morning, May 1st beginning at 10 o'clock followed by the funeral service at 11 o'clock. Entombment will be in Southlawn Cemetery Mausoleum.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to Foreman Memorial Baptist Church, 207 Smith Ave., New Ellenton, SC 29809.
SHELLHOUSE - RIVERS FUNERAL HOME, 715 EAST PINE LOG RD., AIKEN, SC
Visit the online guestbook at
www.shellhouseriversfuneralhome.com
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on Apr. 30, 2019