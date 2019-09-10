Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Curtis Coleman. View Sign Service Information Hatcher Funeral Home 3464 Jefferson Davis Highway Graniteville , SC 29829 (803)-593-8778 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Hatcher Funeral Home 3464 Jefferson Davis Highway Graniteville , SC 29829 View Map Graveside service 11:00 AM Langley Cemetery Send Flowers Obituary

Mr. Curtis Coleman

Jackson - Mr. Curtis Coleman, 77, husband of Mrs. Janice Randall Coleman, of Jackson, SC, entered into rest on September 7, 2019, at his residence. He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers: Archie, Vertis, and David Colemen and a sister, Myrtis Brinson.

Mr. Coleman was born in Meeks, Ga to the late Archie Bud and Ruby Lee Grant Coleman. He was a retired long haul truck driver with Kimberly Clark with twenty years of service. He attended Hollow Creek Baptist Church and he enjoyed deer hunting but especially loved riding in his tractor.

Surviving with his wife are his children: Sherry Stille (Timothy)Evan, GA, and Curtis Todd Coleman, Jackson, SC; his sisters: Judy Cook, Fernandina Beach, Fl. and Angie Coleman, Raliegh, NC; brothers, Donald Coleman, Swainsboro, GA, Paul Coleman(Virginia), Meeks, GA, Harold Coleman (Glenda) and Bobby Coleman Lewis (Denise), all of Swainsboro, GA; five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

Graveside services will be Wednesday, at 11 o'clock in the Langley Cemetery with Pastor Dexter Lambert officiating.

Pallbearers will be Matt Turner, Joshua Coleman, Tim Stille, Verlon Coleman, Vance Coleman, and Billy Joe Drake.

The family will greet friends Tuesday evening from 6 until 8 at Hatcher Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 3464 Jefferson Davis Hwy, Graniteville, SC 29829.

To leave a note of condolence for the Coleman family please visit

