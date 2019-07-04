Mr. Curtis Lee Workman Sr.
Beech Island - Mr. Curtis Lee Workman Sr., 64, of Beech Island, SC, husband of Mrs. Debra Boatwright Workman, entered into rest on Saturday, June 29, 2019. Born in Edgefield, SC and a resident of Aiken County, SC, since 1978, he was a son of the late Jacob Hugh and the late Leila Mae Rodgers Workman. Curtis retired from the Local 150 Union. He was a member of Woodridge Baptist Church. He enjoyed going fishing, yard sales, and spending time with his grandchildren. In addition to his wife and parents, family members include his children Curtis Lee Workman Jr. (Shelly) and Ashley Workman Smith (James), siblings, Jacob Workman (Phyllis), Janice Workman, Bonnie Forrest (Ben), and the late Linda Workman, grandchildren, Tyler Workman, Nathan Workman, Dallas Workman, Jesse Smith, London Smith, Gideon Smith, and Tara Smith. The family will greet friends on Friday, July 05, 2019, beginning at 1 o'clock with a Celebration of Life Service at 2 o'clock, at Hatcher Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 3464 Jefferson Davis Highway, Graniteville, SC 29829. Floral tributes are accepted by the family or if you desire monetary tribute to the .
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on July 4, 2019