CW4 James Roy Gibbons
Aiken - CW4 James Roy Gibbons, 89, United States Army Retired, of Aiken, SC, husband of over sixty-nine years to Gladys Benton Gibbons, entered into rest on Wednesday, November 13, 2019, in the comfort of his home.
Born in Charleston, SC, a son of the late Arthur T. and Edith Louise McSwain Gibbons, he had been a resident of Aiken County, SC, most of his life. A veteran of the Korean War, he proudly and with honor served his country in the United States Army, retiring after over twenty-eight years of dedicated service. He retired from both E.I. DuPont and SRS. In 1969 he founded Triple G. Services and continued doing Tax Preparation until 2017. He was a longtime member of Town Creek Baptist Church, where he had formerly served as a Deacon. First and foremost, Jim loved his God, his wife, his family and his church. Jim was loved by many and will be missed by all. An avid bowler, he was inducted in the Aiken Bowling Association Hall of Fame.
In addition to his wife and parents, family members include his children and their spouses, James R. Gibbons, David and Adena Gibbons, Pat and Teresa Gibbons, Ken and Amy Gibbons, and Jackie and Sam Wilkinson, daughter-in-law, Kay Gibbons, sixteen grandchildren and their spouses, and twenty-one great-grandchildren.
Also preceding Jim in death are a son, John A. Gibbons and siblings, Gladys Grooms and Tommy Gibbons.
The family will greet friends on Saturday, November 16, 2019, beginning at noon at Hillview Baptist Church, Graniteville, SC. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 1:30 at the church. Pallbearers will be grandsons, Richie Gibbons, Scott Gibbons, Matt Gibbons, Brian Gibbons, Paul Wilkinson, and Kevin Gibbons. Following the service CW4 Gibbons will be escorted to Southlawn Cemetery, Aiken, SC, by the Patriot Guard, where military honors will be accorded by a United States Army Honor Guard.
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Nov. 15 to Nov. 20, 2019