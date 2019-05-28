Cynthia A. Cobbs
AIKEN - Ms. Cynthia A. Cobbs, 48, of 322 York St, entered into rest May 26, 2019 at Augusta University Medical Center. Funeral arrangements will be announced.
Ms. Cobbs was a member of the Runs Missionary Baptist Church and was a 1989 graduate of Aiken High.
Survivors include a devoted cousin, Sabrena Paige, Aiken; mother, Betty Jean Cobbs, Aiken; father, Nathaniel Cobbs, Athens, OH; one sister, Chasity Cobbs, Aiken; two brothers, Shawn Cobbs, Aiken & Juddy Cobbs, Athens, OH; a host of other relatives.
Family and friends may call the residence of her cousin, Sabrena Paige, 631 Washington Circle or (803) 641-8191.
G.L. BRIGHTHARP & SONS MORTUARY
390 BEAUFORT ST AIKEN (803) 648-0134
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on May 28, 2019