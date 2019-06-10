Da'Marion Counts Johnson
AIKEN - Master Da'Marion Ry'King Counts Johnson, age 4 months, son of Shaneka Counts and Bobby Johnson, went home with the Angels Thursday, June 6, 2019 at Aiken Regional Medical Center.
He was preceded in death by his grandfathers, Bobby Williams and John Taylor; while leaving to cherish many memories: his loving parents, Shaneka and BJ; his sister, Teliah Johnson; brothers, Maleih Johnson, Davieon Counts, and Dallas Counts; grandparents, Sharon and David Counts, Connie Johnson; great grandparents, Dorothy Counts, James Counts and Connie Taylor
He was a happy baby that put a smile on everyone's face. He loved his brothers and was a gift from God.
Funeral services will be held 11 AM Thursday, June 13. 2019 at Jackson-Brooks Memorial Chapel.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home Wednesday from 6-7 PM.
Friends may call the residence, 230 Bennett Street or JACKSON-BROOKS FUNERAL HOME, 126 Fairfield St. SE, Aiken, SC 29801 @ 803-649-6123 Wednesday from 3-8 PM.
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on June 10, 2019