Shellhouse-Rivers Funeral Home, Inc. - Aiken
715 East Pine Log Road
Aiken, SC 29803
803-641-4401
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Shellhouse-Rivers Funeral Home, Inc. - Aiken
715 East Pine Log Road
Aiken, SC 29803
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
2:00 PM
Shellhouse-Rivers Funeral Home, Inc. - Aiken
715 East Pine Log Road
Aiken, SC 29803
View Map
Resources
Dale W. McKee Obituary
Dale W. McKee
Aiken - DALE W. McKEE, 62, beloved wife of Rocky McKee, died suddenly, Saturday, December 21, 2019 in Las Vegas, NV.
A native and life-long resident of Aiken, Dale was a daughter of the late Charles Leon Wade, Jr. and Betty Jean Bane Wade. She was a graduate of Aiken High School, Class of 1975. Dale was a longtime employee of the Aiken County School District working as a secretary at South Aiken High and with special needs students Kennedy Middle Schools. She dearly loved her grandkids, was an avid Georgia Bulldogs fan and was a friend to everyone she met. She was a member of Millbrook Baptist Church.
Survivors, in addition to her husband Rocky, include three children, Chad McKee, Shannon Wheeler (Michael), Candice Dooley (Logan); grandchildren, Riley Wheeler, Kayleigh Wheeler, Jace Dooley, Wade Dooley, all of Aiken. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a foster son, Scott Hamby.
The family will receive friends Thursday evening, January 2nd from 6 until 8 o'clock at Shellhouse - Rivers Funeral Home.
The funeral service will be Friday afternoon, January 3rd at 2 o'clock at the funeral home with The Rev. Ron Dixon officiating. Interment will follow in Southlawn Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the (heart.org).
SHELLHOUSE - RIVERS FUNERAL HOME, 715 EAST PINE LOG RD., AIKEN, SC
Visit the online guestbook at
www.shellhouseriversfuneralhome.com
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Jan. 1 to Jan. 8, 2020
